So you’re checking the weather, glancing heavenwards at the bright orb in the sky, and suddenly, you sneeze. Weird, right?

Or what about a random eye twitch, that seems to appear for no reason and go away just as quickly? Or that time you guzzled down an iced coffee, only to grab your head in agony after having a so-called brain freeze?

The human body is rife with mysteries, and Dr. Jennifer Caudle, a New Jersey-based family medicine physician and an associate professor in the department of family medicine at the Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Glassboro, New Jersey, is here to clear up a few of them.

1. Why you … sneeze when looking at the sun:

Yes, this is a real thing, and it has a name: Autosomal Dominant Compelling Helioopthalmic Outburst (ACHOO) Syndrome. That’s a fancy and long title for sneezing when you look at bright light. Sneezing is usually triggered by contact with infectious agents or after inhaling irritants, but the cause of photic sneezing is not fully understood. It may involve an over-excitability of the visual cortex in response to light, leading to a stronger activation of the secondary somatosensory areas. And guess what? It’s genetic!

How to manage it:

Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from direct sunlight whenever possible, especially when driving or operating a vehicle.

2. Why you … yawn, and why it can be contagious:

Everybody yawns, from unborn babies to the oldest great-grandparent. Animals do it, too. But what’s the reason? No one really knows, but there are a lot of theories out there.When we are bored or tired, we just don't breathe as deeply as we usually do. That means our bodies take in less oxygen because our breathing has slowed. Therefore, yawning helps us bring more oxygen into the blood and move more carbon dioxide out of the blood.

Another theory is that yawning stretches the lungs and lung tissue. Stretching and yawning may be a way to flex muscles and joints, increase heart rate and feel more awake. Yawning can also cool the brain, causing the jaw to stretch out and increase the blood flow to the face and neck. And no one really knows for sure why yawning can be contagious.

How to manage it:

Call your doctor if you have excessive or persistent yawning. This could be the sign of underlying neurological problems, sleep disorders or reactions to medications.