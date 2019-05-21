Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 21, 2019, 6:09 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Whoopi Goldberg’s recent bout with pneumonia was more serious than anyone thought.

On Monday’s episode of “The View,” Goldberg’s doctors revealed she had a 1 in 3 chance of dying.

Goldberg, 63, was joined on the show’s panel by Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, her primary physician, and Dr. Martin Greenberg, the pulmonologist who treated her, along with hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain.

The EGOT winner said she knew something was wrong while watching President Trump’s State of the Union address, so her business partner called Dr. Rodriguez, who jumped on the phone with Goldberg.

“I could barely understand Whoopi, what she was saying,” Rodriguez recalled, noting her teeth were chattering and she was gasping for air.

The doctor said even though she wanted to go to sleep, he advised her not to because she could hardly breathe, was shaking and had the chills.

“I tried not to sound scared,” he said about his conversation with Goldberg’s business partner, but admitted he was gravely concerned.

“I was afraid she wasn’t going to wake up because ... when they give you those clues, is she really now just tired? Or is she going to become unconscious, and this is it?" he said. "I wanted her talking (on the phone). I was telling her bad jokes. I am telling Whoopi Goldberg jokes, right? So that’s how serious it was.”

Goldberg ended up going to the emergency room for treatment. The illness caused her to miss co-hosting “The View” for more than a month across February and March.

She made a surprise return to the daytime show in mid-March to a thunderous round of cheers from the audience.

"This is my first foray out," Goldberg said at the time. "I'm not there yet. I know that, but the only way it's going to get better is if I begin, so this is my beginning."

Goldberg officially returned in early April.