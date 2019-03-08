Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 8, 2019, 7:31 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Whoopi Goldberg's fans know she recently had a bout with pneumonia — and now they're finally getting a health update from the comedian herself.

The veteran co-host of "The View," who's been absent from the show for more than a month, checked in via a pretaped video message on Friday to let viewers know her illness got pretty serious, but she's now on the mend.

"Hey, yes, it’s me. I am here. I am up and moving around. Not as fast as I’d like to be, but I am OK. I’m not dead," Goldberg, 63, said in the short clip.

"So here’s what happened: I had pneumonia and I was septic. Pneumonia in both lungs, which meant there was fluid. There was all kinds of stuff going on. And yes, I came very, very close to leaving the Earth. Good news, I didn’t."

The "Sister Act" star went on to thank fans for their support.

"Thank you for all of your good wishes, all of the wonderful things that people have been saying. Even people who are not huge fans of mine have actually said nice things about me," she said, joking, "We all know that's going to change when I get back."

She also told her co-panelists — Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman — she looked forward to seeing them again.

"This has been, uh, interesting and I’ll tell you about it when we’re all at the table," she said. "See you soon."

Goldberg last appeared on the show on Feb. 5.

On Feb. 20, Behar let viewers know that the EGOT winner was recovering from pneumonia.

"I saw her last night and she’s very funny still, and we had big laughs," Behar shared. "She’s getting there, she’s on the mend."

During the same episode, Behar debunked rumors that Goldberg, a four-time Oscar host, was secretly planning to emcee the 91st annual Academy Awards on Feb. 24.

"She's not really even well enough to host this show right now, much less the Oscars," Behar said.