White Castle frozen sliders recalled over possible listeria contamination

White Castle is recalling some of their frozen slider sandwich products after discovering a possible listeria contamination at one of their manufacturing facilities.

According to a release from the U.S. Food and Drug administration, White Castle’s third party quality assurance testers found listeria in a sample of its frozen sandwiches, and they stopped production from the facility.

The company issued a voluntary recall of a limited number of frozen six-pack cheeseburgers, hamburgers, and jalapeno cheeseburgers, as well as 16-pack hamburgers and cheeseburgers.

The recall impacted dozens of White Castle's frozen sliders sold in grocery stores across the U.S. White Castle/FDA

There are dozens and dozens of impacted lots, which you can see listed here, and the best by dates range from Aug. 4, 2020 to Aug. 17, 2020. The recall impacts sliders sold in rectangular cardboard packages and the code date is on a side panel.

The FDA release said no one has reported getting sick from the White Castle frozen sliders, but anyone with the impacted goods should toss them or return them to the store where they bought them for a refund. People with questions can also call White Castle’s help line at 1-800-843-2728.