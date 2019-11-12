'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak gives update on health after emergency surgery

It sounds like the wheel of fortune is spinning in Pat Sajak’s favor.

The longtime “Wheel of Fortune” host tweeted Monday that he is bouncing back after a recent health scare caused him to miss a taping of a few shows, forcing co-host Vanna White to take over for him.

I’m so grateful for all the good wishes during my recent illness. Happy to say that the worst has passed, and I’ll be out of the hospital in a day of two, then back to work (unless @TheVannaWhite has completely taken over!) — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) November 11, 2019

Last Thursday’s taping of the show was canceled after Sajak, 73, had to have emergency surgery for a blocked intestine.

Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine. He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host. pic.twitter.com/09zYOCE4hL — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) November 8, 2019

“He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work," read a post on the show's official Twitter page last week.

White, 62, stepped away from the puzzle board to fill in as host for tapings the next day.

Wheel of Fortune without @patsajak is like a word without vowels. I’ll fill in the blanks until you return. Rest up and we’ll be solving puzzles in no time. (Don’t worry, your job is safe! Well, pretty safe.) pic.twitter.com/pqUG3J3peH — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) November 12, 2019

"Wheel of Fortune without @patsajak is like a word without vowels," White tweeted about her colleague's absence. "I’ll fill in the blanks until you return. Rest up and we’ll be solving puzzles in no time. (Don’t worry, your job is safe! Well, pretty safe.)"

The show recently teased White’s turn as host on its Instagram account, promoting an upcoming episode that will feature Disney characters.

“Vanna steps in as host and Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and Pluto join in the fun! Tune in beginning December 9th,” the post said.

Sajak and White have been on the show together since 1983.