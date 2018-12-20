Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By A. Pawlowski

A 30-year-old woman has had her right arm and left leg amputated, and must still endure having her left hand removed as she fights for her life after developing toxic shock syndrome. Adding to her medical nightmare, doctors still don't know how she developed the infection.

Anna Norquist of South Bend, Indiana, became ill with TSS caused by group A Streptococcus, her family said, the same bacteria that cause strep throat.

“It’s been devastating. But I have to try to remain grateful that they were able to save her life. We can deal with life,” her brother Patrick Norquist told TODAY. “Doctors said we had an absolute miracle that she lived through what happened.”

Anna, a former gymnast, was “perfectly healthy” and living with her parents after recently moving back from Austin, Texas, her brother said. About two weeks ago, she attended a concert in Chicago on a Friday, then suddenly started feeling ill that Sunday.

“It got so bad that after about 24 hours, she couldn’t even lift her head up to take a sip of water. Her kidneys hurt, she couldn’t urinate,” Patrick Norquist said.

After being admitted to the hospital, Anna was in so much pain and her blood pressure was so low that doctors at one point put her in a medically induced coma. She was later moved to Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Anna Norquist, 30, has been fighting for her life after suddenly becoming ill with toxic shock syndrome.

She has endured 10 surgeries so far, with each considered life threatening, her brother said. After having her right arm and left leg amputated, her left hand is scheduled to be removed Friday. The family hopes, but isn’t sure, her right leg will be saved.

Anna has been awake and talking between surgeries, but in “ICU delirium,” he noted. She hasn’t asked why she is in the hospital or what has happened to her limbs.

She will probably have to spend at least six months in the hospital, her brother said. The family has set up a fundraising page for medical expenses.

Doctors still don’t know how the bacteria got inside her body — which is true in at least in at least half the cases of streptococcal TSS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted.

What is toxic shock syndrome?

TSS is a life-threatening complication of a bacterial infection, usually involving Staphylococcus aureus bacteria. Though it’s often associated with women who use tampons during their periods, less than half of cases today are linked to tampon use, according to the National Institutes of Health. Tampons were not involved in Anna’s case, her brother said. Other cases happen through skin infections, burns and after surgery.

Streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, a less common type, involves group A strep bacteria — the same organism that causes strep throat and “run of the mill skin infections,” said Dr. Shira Doron, an infectious disease physician at Tufts Medical Center. She is not treating Anna Norquist.

In both cases, the bacteria produce a toxin that wreaks havoc in the body.

“It is a complete system shutdown, basically,” Doron told TODAY. “All of the organs can suffer from failure… you can have gangrene and death of fingers, hands, toes, feet, which is why people end up with amputations.”

How do people get strep TSS?

You may first become exposed to the bacteria if you’re in contact with someone who is sick or a carrier of strep — about 5-15 percent of the population carries the bug without any symptoms, Doron said.

“Then you have to have some kind of risk factor: a minor trauma, a cut or a bruise or even a muscle strain that makes the skin or muscle susceptible for bacteria to get in there and then set up shop,” she noted.

Cases of strep throat and strep skin infection are common, but a tiny percentage of patients — a handful per 100,000 persons — experience an invasive infection, sometimes called “flesh-eating” strep disease, Doron said. An even smaller number of those patients, about one-third, go on to develop toxic shock syndrome.

TSS symptoms include:

confusion

diarrhea

general ill feeling

headaches

high fever, sometimes accompanied by chills

low blood pressure

muscle aches

nausea and vomiting

characteristic red skin rash rash

How to reduce your risk of TSS:

To prevent the bacteria from entering your body through breaks in the skin, always clean any cuts and wounds, and keep them clean, Doron said.

Monitor your flu carefully: If you started to feel better, but then get worse again, that’s a bad sign because strep is one of the most common organisms to cause a bacterial infection on top of an influenza infection.

“Any time you have a viral respiratory infection that gets better and worse again, that’s an indication to see your doctor because that’s when you may be getting a group A strep infection on top of your viral infection and then it can turn into invasive group A strep,” Doron noted.

To lower the risk for menstrual toxic shock syndrome, the government advises avoiding highly absorbent tampons and changing tampons frequently, at least every four to eight hours.

