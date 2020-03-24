'See 10, Do 10' viral challenge inspires home workouts during coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has cancelled workout classes and closed gyms around the country, but social distancing doesn't mean you can't exercise. A new viral trend, dubbed the "See 10, Do 10" challenge, aims to help people stay fit while social distancing.

The challenge is as simple as it sounds: Do 10 pushups, then tag as many friends as you'd like and challenge them to do the same. If you get tagged yourself, keep the trend going and have some fun with the exercise!

Even celebrities have joined in on the fun.

Jennifer Hudson gave the pushups a try, but didn't quite pull it off.

"I'm going to have to call on Jesus for this," said the singer at the start of her video, which she shared on Instagram and showed her slipping while she attempted to complete the challenge. "I can do one ... It's going to have to count as the ten. ... I can't do no pushups."

Luckily, she had someone on hand to finish the challenge for her — her assistant managed to complete 10 pushups in a second video.

Other Instagram users completed the challenge and added their own unique twists.

No matter how you're getting your workout in, doing some at-home exercise can be a great way to stay active and de-stress during the coronavirus pandemic.

To combat social distancing, tons of workout studios and sites are offering free or deeply discounted classes online, and even the harshest shelter-in-place rules allow people to leave their homes to get some exercise in.

"I think it's really important to be able to get our exercise in, even if we can't go to the gym," Crystal Watson, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told TODAY in early March. "It's a wonderful way to keep up mental and physical health."