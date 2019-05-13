Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 13, 2019, 2:00 PM UTC / Updated May 13, 2019, 2:45 PM UTC By A. Pawlowski

More than a quarter of women said a health care provider has ignored or dismissed their symptoms, according to a TODAY and SurveyMonkey poll.

And 31% said they felt like they needed to "prove" their symptoms to a health care provider. And 25% said a health care provider did not take their pain seriously.

As part of TODAY's ongoing "Dismissed" project examining the gender disparities in health care, we're offering expert guidance on being your own advocate at the doctor's office.

If you feel your symptoms are being dismissed or misdiagnosed, there are ways to get the doctor to pay attention.

What to say:

1. “I know my body and I know something is not right."

I know this is different for me and I want to find out what the cause of it is. I really need your help in finding out what’s going on. What tests could we do to investigate this further?”

2. “I think there’s more to this than just what we discussed today.

Can you think of some additional things that we could consider that would be causing these symptoms for me?”

3. “This is not normal for me."

I’d like us to keep looking because this is impacting my quality of life and it could be impacting my quantity as well.”

Ask if you should see a specialist or other provider — even if the doctor doesn’t agree, it's probably worth the time and expense to get another opinion.

A second opinion is best in this situation because physicians can be strong-willed.

4. "I appreciate your expertise."

Try to engage the doctor as a partner, but be firm.

Express that you appreciate the doctor’s expertise, but emphasize that you know yourself.

5. If you’re prescribed a medication ...

Ask if it was tested in men and women. If a doctor recommends a treatment, ask what’s known about how it works in men and women and whether there might be differences.

Bottom line: Don’t stop asking questions and keep speaking up until you get the answers that you need.

