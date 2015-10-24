What to say (and not say) to someone who is depressed

The chances are good that you know someone with depression. And chances are you’ve often wondered what to say — and what not to say — to your friend, colleague or family member who is battling the illness.

People who suffer depression say the feelings of despair and hopelessness may never be truly understood by those who have never experienced it. But there are ways we can help our friends and loved ones.

Do say:

I’m Here For You

“Don’t just say it, mean it,” said psychologist Dr. John Grohol, founder and chief executive of PsychCentral.com.

That means once you say those words, check in regularly with your friend or family member who is struggling. And offer to help them with tasks like finding a therapist, keeping appointments or any support they may need. “For a depressed individual to learn that someone is there for them is huge,” he added.

Let’s Do Something

People with depression can get into a state of ruminative thinking, basically replaying negative events or agonizing over how particular situations could have played out differently.

Unfortunately, rumination can lead to worsening depression. “Rumination isn’t just worrying, it’s more of a fixation on a past event or even a fixation on what someone said and what that may mean,” said psychologist Dr. Avie Rainwater of LifeCare Psychology Group in Florence, South Carolina.

While therapists help people deal with this type of negative thinking, you can help, too, if a person is willing. Doing an activity together that is both mentally and physically challenging can help potentially distract someone who is in the midst of ruminative thought patterns, said psychologist Dr. Carl Tishler, adjunct associate professor of psychiatry and psychology at The Ohio State University.

“Say, let’s go for a walk, let’s go kickboxing, let’s go to a yoga class, let’s do something together,” said Tishler. “A person could be very surprised at how good they feel after doing something with someone.”

I Don’t Know Exactly What You’re Feeling, But It Has To Be Hard

Depression is a complex condition with genetic, biological and psychological components.

Reaffirming that you may not understand the disease, but you do recognize that it is real and often difficult to control can be beneficial for both you and your loved one.

“Acknowledging that depression sucks,” can be the start of a good conversation,” said Grohol, allowing the depressed individual to talk without fear of judgement.