What's a good cure for a hoarse voice? Hoda needs help!

Hoda said she is, indeed, feeling much better — although one physician's particular remedy for her throat is still not sitting so well with her.

"A doctor told me to go to the grocery store and gather up all of the onion skins — you know, at the bottom of onion bin," Hoda revealed. "Gather them up, put them in a pot, boil them with salt, drain out the onion parts and gargle with that stuff."

While Kathie Lee said the formula made sense, Hoda was squeamish about the possibility of lingering dirt. So we crowdsourced some ideas via Twitter, and viewers chimed in with some alternative remedies.

What’s your cure for a hoarse voice? @hodakotb shared one remedy she’s hesitant about: boiling onion skins! pic.twitter.com/83jPbDey6N — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) April 19, 2018

Many people recommended variations of tea, including peppermint, ginger and lemon (and paired with honey). Others said to eat honey by itself. Additional suggestions included gargling apple cider vinegar or Himalayan sea salt, or whipping up a concoction made with whiskey, lemon juice and honey.