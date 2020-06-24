What is racial trauma? How Black therapists are helping patients cope

In March, as businesses across the country closed and the death rate from the new coronavirus climbed into the thousands, Dr. Jennifer Mullan, a psychologist in New Jersey, suddenly found herself busier than usual.

"I was working triple time," she said. "I was inundated with calls from people I usually see on a weekly basis saying they needed to be seen immediately."

Her clients in New York City who don't have washers and dryers in their apartments were panicking because laundromats in the city had closed. Others were worried because they had been showing symptoms of the virus but were turned away when they sought help at doctor's offices.

Then, in May, George Floyd was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, launching weeks of protests against police brutality and racial injustice — and, for many Black Americans, bringing to the surface decades of racial trauma. Once again, Mullan's workload skyrocketed.

Many clients were bringing up the videos of police brutality they had watched on the news and on social media. The videos alone can be triggers, she said.

"Witnessing George Floyd screaming for his mother — that in itself can be extremely traumatic for many black-identifying Americans, because many people are saying, that could be my son, that could be my father," Mullan said.

"A lot of individuals I'm working with right now are feeling absolutely exhausted and burnt out, and consistently feeling like it is unsafe to leave the house," she added. "Breonna Taylor was murdered in her bed. That is bringing trauma. People don't feel safe in their homes. There is that constant feeling of, could I be next?"

Dr. Richard Orbe-Austin, a psychologist in New York, said he too is hearing about the police killings from his clients.

“It is something that has been indeed very triggering,” he said. “Some of my clients have talked about the pain of seeing (those killings) and how it triggered particular feelings of anxiety and fear, or their own experiences of being stopped by the police.”

What is racial trauma?

Racial trauma is the cumulative effect of racism on someone's mental and physical health.

That includes direct acts of racism such as hate crimes or being discriminated against at work; systemic racism, which includes health disparities, pay inequity, lack of diversity and more; as well as microaggressions, which are more subtle acts of racism in the form of comments or questions that often perpetuate racial stereotypes.

Add all that to the recent police killings as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, which disproportionately affects African American communities, and therapists aren't surprised that this moment in time is having a profound psychological effect on their Black patients.

What does racial trauma look like?

Racial trauma looks a lot like post-traumatic stress disorder, therapists said.

"The symptoms of PTSD are similar to how the trauma of racism shows up in people," said Brittney R. Cobb, a licensed clinical social worker in North Carolina, who runs the Instagram account @ablackfemaletherapist.

That means irritability, low self-esteem, poor concentration, feelings of hopelessness, fatigue, anxiety and depression. And that psychological stress in turn can lead to physical health problems — hypertension, heart attacks, diabetes and obesity, for example, which are all disorders that disproportionately affect Black people.

Part of what therapists are doing is helping patients simply identify their own racial trauma and where it comes from.

“I think a lot of people might not understand that this is part of a larger system of systematic oppression,” Mullan said. “I really take time to break things down in tangible ways and say, ‘This is what historical trauma means.’”