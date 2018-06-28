Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Heart pounding, lungs straining, room spinning, a panic attack can make people feel as if they’re about to die. Then, just as suddenly as it begins, it’s over.

What’s happening here?

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America describes a panic attack as the abrupt onset of intense fear or discomfort. It can happen out of the blue and for no obvious reason when a person is calm, or strike when she’s feeling anxious.

The body responds as if it’s in danger, even though there is no threat, said Todd Farchione, director of the intensive program at Boston University’s Center for Anxiety & Related Disorders.

“It’s sort of a false alarm,” Farchione said. “It’s all internal and that’s what’s so frightening for people. If you had a big spider in front of you and were having a reaction to that, you’d say, ‘I understand why I’m having a reaction to that.’”

But there is no spider, just a sudden surge of overwhelming fear and the body's classic fight-or-flight response designed to get you out of there or face a threat.

Panic attacks are a common phenomenon and can happen with any anxiety disorder, Farchione said.