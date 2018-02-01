What is orbiting? And all the other wacky dating terms you need to know

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

If you're starting to think there are more dating trends than you can keep track of, you're not alone.

From breadcrumbing to zombie-ing, everyone is confused at this point. And now there's a "new" one: orbiting. What the heck is that, you ask? Well, it's sort of like ghosting — which, if you've been keeping track, is when someone you've been seeing suddenly disappears, and stops responding to calls or texts, for example.

Orbiting is just like that, except the person continues to follow you on social media. He or she likes your photos on Facebook or views your Instagram stories, but doesn't say anything. Weird, right?

In case you need a refresher, here are all the other wacky dating terms that have made their way into the modern lexicon.