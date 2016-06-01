Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Guess what? There are bad foods. I’m not one of those nutritionists who is going to say, “There are no bad foods” and “Everything in moderation” is OK.

I will tell you that eating anything every once in a while will not completely disrupt your health. But that doesn’t mean fried Oreos aren’t bad. That also doesn’t mean you’re a bad person for eating them. Aside from those random times when we all succumb to “bad” foods, are there foods that nutritionists, like myself, steer clear of all the time? You bet. Here are my top five:

1. Hot dogs

Processed meats in general are just one of the worst things you can put into your body. They're high in sodium and saturated fats (not the good kind, like those found in coconut) and filled with sodium nitrite (a commonly used preservative that adds color and flavor to meats) and often other chemicals and dyes.