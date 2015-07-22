Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

When you jump in the pool, you might be swimming in a lot more than you bargained for. Pools at hotels, rec centers and other public spots aren't as clean may be spreading nasty germs.

The biggest culprit of pool-related illness outbreaks is a hard-to-kill, diarrhea-causing parasite called Cryptosporidium, or crypto, that can resist the chlorine in swimming pools, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most of the illness outbreaks were linked to hotel swimming pools, the CDC said Thursday.

Make sure you shower before getting into the pool, and don't go in if you've had diarrhea. Shutterstock

Have you ever had red, bloodshot eyes after swimming in a pool? It's not the chlorine causing them to redden and sting. It's urine mixing with the pool's chemicals.

When we go swimming and our eyes turn red, it’s because swimmers have peed in the water.

“The nitrogen in the urine combines with the chlorine and it forms what’s known as chloramine and it’s actually chloramine that causes the red eyes," Michele Hlavsa, chief of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s healthy swimming program told TODAY in 2015 interview. "It’s chlorine mixed with poop and sweat and a lot of other things we bring into the water with us.”

There's at least one way to check if the pool you're about to swim in is clean or not. The stronger the chlorine smell at a pool, the more filled with pee it is. Healthy pools don’t smell like chemicals, Hlavsa said.

"It's not chlorine’s job to clean pee from a swimming pool. Its plate is full with E. coli and other germs. Once people start adding pee, poop, sweat, and dirt to the equation, it starts to try to tackle those instead, leaving it with little energy for anything else," said Hlavsa.