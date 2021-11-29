What you need to know about the new omicron variant of the coronavirus

The World Health Organization has said that the new omicron variant of COVID-19 poses a “very high” global risk.

On Monday, the U.S. began restricting travel from South Africa and seven other nearby nations, and although there haven’t been any cases of omicron discovered stateside yet, infections have been confirmed near the northern border, in Ontario, Canada.

With winter holidays fast approaching and many planning family gatherings in the coming weeks, just how concerned should Americans be about this new development in the pandemic? Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health, paid a video visit to TODAY to address that and other omicron-related concerns.

Is the omicron variant in the U.S.?

“I do assume that it is already in the U.S., and we will catch it in the next few days,” Jha explained. “I’d be surprised if we make it until the end of this week without identifying it. We’re a big country, we’ve got a lot of surveillance happening and we could be doing more surveillance for these things, but I think we’ll have an answer on the question of whether it’s here certainly in the next few days.”

How transmissible is it?

“So, we can look at the data from South Africa and see the virus really take off, this variant take off, and make some presumptions about transmissibility,” he noted.

But he stressed that more studies must be done to really know for certain.

Will our current vaccines work?

“I think by the end of this week, we’ll have some data, at least some laboratory data, on whether our vaccines are holding up or not,” Jha said. “But really careful studies just take time. You’ve got to grow the virus; you’ve got to run the tests; you’ve got to see what’s happening in people. There’s no way to go any faster than that. But I think we’ll have some data soon.”

Do the vaccines likely offer some protection?

“I think the chances this variant would completely evade our vaccines (is) extremely unlikely,” Jha said, agreeing with a position recently expressed by Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “It’s really hard for me to imagine under what scenario that would be the case. I think our vaccines are going to hold up, the question is how much. How much of a hit on effectiveness. Is it just a little bit less? Is it a lot less effective? We’ll have that data, that laboratory data and the clinical data, within a week or two at most."

South Africa has reported rising cases, but no spike in hospitalizations. Does that mean omicron is a less severe variant?

“You know, I wish that I could really look at that data,” Jha said. “I’ve seen that and wish that that’s the case. We don’t know. Remember, hospitalizations always lag infections, usually by a couple of weeks. ... Obviously, I hope it turns out to be a mild variant, but we don’t have that data yet.”

What should we do to lower our risks of contracting the omicron variant?

To those wondering if they should be double masking or taking any other extra protective measures due to omicron, Jha said, “I would not do anything meaningfully different. We just have to wait and see. Unfortunately, we can’t go any faster, but I think we’ll have data within the next week or so and certainly well before the holidays really kick in. I wouldn’t make any major changes to your plans. I would just wait and make sure that you’re vaccinated, and that everybody around you is vaccinated.”

And that last point is the most important.

“There is no doubt in my mind that if you are fully vaccinated, and especially if you’re boosted, you’re going to have more protection against this variant,” he insisted. “So if you are not yet boosted, and certainly if you’re not vaccinated, you need to go get the shot. There’s never been a more urgent time."