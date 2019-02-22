Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 22, 2019, 8:17 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By A. Pawlowski

It was billed as a “red carpet facial,” but the beauty appointment turned into a painful ordeal for a woman who said her face was left red and raw for weeks afterwards.

Heather Muir, an editor for Health.com, is now warning others to speak up and leave when something doesn’t feel right.

“Numerous times throughout this facial, I felt uncomfortable, which I verbally expressed as burning, stinging, and on fire. I was told I must be sensitive and even asked if I had a pacemaker (I do not),” Muir wrote in a post on Instagram this week. She included several photos of her red and scratched face and neck.

“When I went to the bathroom to change, I saw my skin—red, raw, and with a beating sensation—I knew something was wrong.”

Muir said a publicist invited her to get the free facial from a “board certified master esthetician.” She frequently receives such offers as part of her job, so she accepted and made sure there wouldn’t be any down time to interfere with her appearing on camera for an upcoming assignment. She went in for the facial two weeks ago.

“Instead of leaving with glowy skin, I left with a hard lesson learned,” she wrote. Looking like she was “attacked by a wild cat,” Muir expressed her concern to the esthetician but was only told to drink lots of water and moisturize with oil capsules she had been given, she wrote.

Muir didn’t respond to a TODAY request for comment, but Health.com reported she went to her dermatologist, who thought she may have suffered chemical burns.

"When you feel like something is off, you just have to listen to your gut," Muir told the website. "I did tell her multiple times that I was uncomfortable, but I never told her to stop, and I really regret not doing that. I wish I would have just told her, 'Thank you for your time, but this isn't OK with me. I'm going to leave.'"

Two weeks later, her skin is looking and feeling almost normal, she wrote on Instagram. Muir didn’t name the esthetician or say whether she has officially complained.

What to know about facials:

Facials can be incredibly helpful depending on a person’s skin type, but it’s very important to pay attention to the techniques estheticians are using, said Dr. Debra Wattenberg, a New York dermatologist and founder of NY Skin RX. Wattenberg was not involved in Muir’s case, but commented in general.

“In this day and age, there’s so much technology involved with facials — there are laser facials, traditional facials and possibly chemical peels that are being used,” Wattenberg told TODAY. “You need to be very precise about the types of questions you’re asking when you’re having any kind of facial procedures.”

A standard facial usually includes massaging the face, cleansing, toning, steaming, exfoliating and moisturizing, according to the International Spa Association.

You may think you’re going in for a standard appointment, but in some places, a facial may mean much more so people should be clear about what procedures they’re having done, Wattenberg said.

“The facial that you have should address the issues that you have,” whether that’s clogged pores or dry skin, she noted.

Other dermatologists were more skeptical about facials, with some saying there's no benefit for people with normal skin, and warning they can do more harm than good, according to a paper published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation.

When booking a facial appointment:

Wattenberg offered these tips: