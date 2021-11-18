What I've learned about opioid addiction 3 years after my brother's death

This week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that drug overdose deaths in the U.S. surpassed 100,000 in a 12-month period for the first time.

Dani Schaffer lost her little brother, Scott Anthony Molinari, to an accidental opioid overdose in 2018. The California lifestyle blogger recently teamed up with NFL player Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders, who has been open about his past struggle with addiction, as well as several other organizations for a public service campaign called Reverse the Silence, which raises awareness of overdose risks and combats the stigma associated with opioid use. This is her story.

Nov. 7 is my least favorite day of the year.

Earlier this month, I mourned the loss of my 33-year-old brother, Scott, who died after an accidental opioid overdose on Nov. 7, 2018. Scott’s friends loved him for his kind heart and larger-than-life personality. My kids loved him for his gentle demeanor and his cool and casual “Uncle Scotty” vibe. I loved him for making me a sister.

Dani Schaffer with her little brother, Scott Anthony Molinari, who died of an accidental opioid overdose in 2018. Courtesy Dani Schaffer

Aside from being a wife and mom, the role of big sister — or “sissy,” as my baby brother called me — was one of my most important roles to date. Growing up, I always dreamed of having siblings, and it wasn’t until I was 11 years old that my wish was granted, in the form of a sweet baby brother. I couldn’t wait to be the best sister to him and someday perhaps the best aunt to his kids. Our mother was an addict and an alcoholic. After a tumultuous upbringing, I wanted nothing more than to protect Scott from some of the things I experienced as a child.

Scott had a lot of friends growing up. During his college years at Arizona State University, his network only grew stronger. Craving the laid-back and beachy vibe, Scott later moved to Hermosa Beach in California, where he worked as a bartender. He was the life of the party. I was thrilled for him. He was living his best life, and he was only a short drive from our family in San Diego. What I didn’t know was that amid Scott’s happy-go-lucky demeanor, he was battling his own internal challenges with what he considered “recreational” drug use, a slippery slope that ultimately led him to an accidental overdose that ended his life.

Schaffer's brother was "Uncle Scotty" to her children. Courtesy Dani Schaffer

I will never forget the moment I got the call. Or, rather, the message sent via Instagram DM that read, “You need to call me. This is Scott’s roommate.” From that very second, I knew I’d never see my brother again. I had just gotten the dreaded message every parent, sibling, or loved one fears.