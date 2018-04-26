At last, surgery.

The procedure involves doctors inserting a needle through the vagina, into the sedated patient's ovary to drain the egg bubbles, said Klein.

It takes about 10 minutes to retrieve the eggs. There are no scars or incisions, though a woman might be sore following the procedure. About 20 minutes later, the embryology team determines how many eggs were retrieved.

This is not a final number — not all eggs that are retrieved are mature enough to freeze.

"So, for example, if you got 15 eggs in an egg freezing cycle, you might have 11, 12, 13 or 14 that are freezable mature ones, and one to four that are not," Klein noted.

You need a lot of eggs.

How many eggs should a woman freeze? The short answer: as many as possible.

"We ask women, 'what is your goal?'" Shapiro said. "Are they trying to engineer a whole family, or just provide a back-up plan for one baby if they can't get pregnant on their own."

The older you are when the eggs are retrieved, the more eggs you'll need for one baby, Shapiro explained.

You will lose eggs in the thawing process.

For the eggs that do survive thawing, some won't fertilize. And for the eggs that are fertilized, not all will become viable embryos. And once a woman becomes pregnant with an embryo, there is still a risk of miscarriage, as there would be in any other pregnancy.

"Biology is messy, and eggs drop out because they're not good ones," Klein elaborated. "We're trying our best to recreate nature and it is inefficient... Freeze as many (eggs) as you can."

Extend Fertility encourages women to freeze at least 12 eggs, which could take more than one cycle. Reproductive Biology Associates helps women decide on what number they'd like to reach, but the minimum count they'd be satisfied with, for their youngest patient — 30 or younger — is six to 10 eggs.

Two researchers, Dr. Janis H. Fox, a reproductive endocrinologist at the Center for Infertility and Reproductive Surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Dr. Randi Goldman, a clinical fellow at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, developed a mathematical counseling tool to help doctors and patients figure out how many eggs a woman would need to meet her reproductive goals.

To use the tool, enter the age at which you're having your eggs frozen and a "goal" number of eggs you'd like to freeze. The probability results reveal one, two or three live births.

"Everyone is surprised at how many eggs they need for whatever goal they've set for themselves," said Goldman, who hopes this tool can help to eliminate that element of surprise.

How are they frozen?

Immediately after retrieval, the eggs are passed to embryologists who clean the eggs and determine which ones are mature. Only mature eggs will be frozen. Water molecules are removed from the mature eggs and replaced with cryprotectant. Next, eggs are submerged into liquid nitrogen to prevent ice crystals from forming.

They're stored in canisters that maintain the temperature. The tanks are monitored closely, with alarm systems in place for any temperature or liquid nitrogen changes. Eggs can be stored indefinitely — for a fee. Price ranges depending on the facility, but expect to pay about $400-$1,000 per year.

By now, you've likely read a horror story or two: Eggs were lost or destroyed in transit, from one clinic to another. Or most recently, two tank malfunctions in Ohio and California led to the possible destruction of eggs for hundreds of families.

Choosing the right facility to store eggs requires some research. Here are some questions to ask and things to be aware of before making a decision.

No matter how many eggs you freeze, it's not a guarantee.

There are some statistics that can help women make an informed decision about the process.

A 2016 study indicated that women who froze 10 eggs before age 35 saw a 60 percent chance of a successful pregnancy.

The same study found that women who froze 15 eggs (before age 35) saw an 85 percent chance of a successful pregnancy.

Women who froze their eggs at age 36 or later saw a 36 percent chance for a successful pregnancy, after freezing 11 eggs.

Bottom line, if it's something you're thinking about, talk to your doctor.

"Every woman deserves that conversation, or the opportunity to have that conversation," explained Dr. Bat-Sheva Lerner Maslow, a reproductive endocrinologist at Extend Fertility. "Nothing pains me more than women learning too late that they've missed their opportunity to have the family that they desired."