For two weeks, Brittany Ernsperger’s depression and anxiety were so overwhelming she couldn’t even wash the dishes. The messy kitchen made her feel like a failure, which made finishing the dishes even more challenging.

"I walked by them morning and night and all day long," Ernsperger wrote in a Facebook post. "And just looked at them. Telling myself that I could do them. Telling myself that I would. And feeling defeated everyday that I didn’t."

When the 25-year-old finally washed them, she snapped a picture of the mound of clean dishes and shared it on social media with a powerful message.

“This is what depression looks like. No. Not the clean dishes. But that there were that many dishes in the first place,” Ernsperger wrote in her Facebook post that has been shared more than 174,000 times since June 30. “Three-days ago I sat on the kitchen floor and stared at them while I cried. I knew they needed to be done. I wanted to do them so bad. But depression pulled me under.”

As thousands of supportive reactions filtered in, Ernsperger experienced a new feeling: gratitude.

“I was pretty sure I was alone,” the Milford, Indiana woman told TODAY. “I think people responded because it was such a vulnerable moment.”

Mental health experts were moved by the young mother's candor.

“It is so beautifully honest,” Dr. Ken Duckworth, medical director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), told TODAY. “She puts it all right out there … and I think that is really compelling.”