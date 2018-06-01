What to do if someone is drowning, having a heart attack or an allergic reaction

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Would you know what to do if you saw someone choking? How would you respond if a child started drowning when you were at the pool? And what if you saw someone having a seizure?

Medical emergencies happen every day, and there are some things you can do that could help the person in danger.

Several emergency medical technicians stopped by TODAY to share advice on how to prepare for different kinds of medical emergencies. First of all, try to remain calm and assess the scene and the person in need of help. Next, call 911 or a local emergency number immediately. Take action — don't assume anyone else will help.