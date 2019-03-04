Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 4, 2019, 9:36 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Meghan Holohan

After suffering a "massive" stroke last week, “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Riverdale” actor Luke Perry has died at age 52. While loved ones and fans mourn his loss, many wonder how someone in their 50s could experience such a serious stroke. But the experts agree that a stroke can happen at any age.

What causes a stroke?

“The general population that we think about having stroke are patients that have an average age of 65,” Dr. Ashutosh Jadhav, associate professor of neurology and neurological surgery at the University of Pittsburgh, told TODAY. “We know that one out of four people can have a stroke when under 65.”

While little is known about Perry’s recent health, he seems to have had some risk factors that increased his likelihood of having a stroke.

Perry was a casual smoker at one point in his life, according to a 1994 People article that said the star “can take it or leave it,” referring to the habit. Another People article from 1991 includes a line about him lighting up a Marlboro Light. He also had a family history of heart disease: His father died in 1980 of a heart attack, according to a profile of Perry in People.

Stroke risk factors include:

Previously experiencing a stroke

High blood pressure

Diabetes

Obesity

High cholesterol

Smoking

Heart disease

Drug use

“Risk factors we would see in traditionally older patients, we are seeing in younger people,” Dr. Kristy Yuan, an assistant professor of clinical neurology in the stroke program at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, told TODAY. “All of it is becoming more prevalent.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most strokes, 87 percent, are what’s considered ischemic stroke, which happens when something blocks blood flow to the brain.

The remaining 13 percent of strokes are hemorrhagic strokes, when a blood vessel leaks blood or ruptures, causing bleeding in the brain. People with this type of stroke often report the "worst headache of their lives," with loss of vision, vomiting and nausea. The doctors noted that hemorrhagic strokes occur more often in young people, but doctors treat both types of strokes in people of all ages.

“Younger people commonly have a stroke if they have a genetic or inherited clotting disorder. People who are smokers, with illicit drug use, have vessel inflammation and develop clotting in the vessel, they are more prone to have strokes,” Dr. Shraddha Mainali, a neurologist and neurocritical care specialist at The Ohio State University's stroke center, told TODAY.

Stroke symptoms:

With ischemic strokes, Yuan explained that people experience symptoms that spell out the acronym BE FAST.

How does a stroke kill you?

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S., but the number one cause of disability, said Yuan. More than 795,000 people have a stroke each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The experts agree that people should seek immediate help if they suspect that they are experiencing a stroke. Doctors treat ischemic strokes with clot-busting drugs and various interventions can help with hemorrhagic strokes.

“A stroke is a life-threatening condition and it has the potential to get worse,” Mainali said. “If they present to the doctor or the hospital in the right time frame they have the potential to improve.”