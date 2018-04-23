What causes right rib pain? What you need to know about this common ache

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

It’s the rare person who hasn’t self-diagnosed various aches and pains. It turns out one of the most popular internet searches is something along the lines of: “I have a pain under my right rib. OMG, am I dying?”

Luckily, that pain in the few inches of space right below your right ribs isn’t necessarily an indicator something is seriously wrong.

“Sometimes a pain under the rib is nothing more than you slept wrong, or you exercised too hard,” said Dr. Gregory Cooper, a gastroenterologist at the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. But if the pain is severe enough — or you are stressing yourself out enough — that you’re actually spending time online self-diagnosing, it may be time to get checked out, he noted.

The pain could potentially be something more serious like gallbladder issues. Or it could be “referred” pain from another area of the body. The key is to look at other symptoms you may be experiencing, the severity of the pain, whether it is intermittent or constant, or whether it goes away only to return at a later date, he added.