The study results were published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology and may help scientists figure out why food allergies are on the rise.

The good news: some of these factors can be changed by parents themselves.

"You can avoid exposing your baby’s skin to peanuts by washing your hands after preparing and eating food," said Cook-Mills. “And if you use soap, rinse it off.”

"Parents these days use products like baby wipes and often don’t rinse the soaps off after wiping down their babies,” Cook-Mills said. “If your grandmother washed you with soap, she always rinsed it off.”

Along with peanuts, foods that can be a problem include:

• eggs

• milk

• wheat

• soy

• fish

• shellfish

• tree nuts

Cook-Mills and her colleagues didn't run an experiment to compare mice wiped down with soap to those that had been only wiped with water, but, she said, the researchers couldn't get the allergens to be absorbed by the mouse pups' skin without wiping them with soap first.

While the study doesn’t prove soap is one of the culprits, “common sense tells me that a substance that decreases the natural protective oils in the skin would facilitate absorption,” said Dr. Maria Garcia-Lloret, an associate professor of pediatrics in the division of allergy and immunology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a pediatric allergist at the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital. But “that’s all speculation.”