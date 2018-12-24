Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Kim Kardashian West is making a public plea for help with her psoriasis.

While the reality star may look seemingly flawless in every photo, she has dealt with the dry, red patches on her skin from psoriasis since being diagnosed with the chronic skin condition in 2011.

Kardashian West tweeted on Sunday that she is considering taking medication because the psoriasis has "taken over my body."

"I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis,'' she wrote. "I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point. It’s taken over my body. Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? Need help ASAP!!!"

Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition that has no cure but can be addressed by managing symptoms. It causes red patches of skin covered with scales, dry and cracked skin, itching, burning and swollen and stiff joints, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Kardashian West revealed that she had psoriasis on a 2011 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," noting that it wasn't a surprise considering her mother, Kris Jenner, also has it.

She has spoken over the years about how she has learned to live with it, telling Into the Gloss in 2015 that she was using an at-home LED light therapy machine to help with her psoriasis. Last year she tweeted about dealing with it on her face.

Kardashian West isn't alone in publicly struggling with psoriasis. Country singer LeAnn Rimes and "Vanderpump Rules" reality star Stassi Schroeder have also opened up about living with it.

"The advice I would give to anyone who has psoriasis is to let go of any anxiety about it because there's nothing you can do,'' Schroeder told TODAY earlier this year. "If you stress about it, it's only going to make it worse because it's brought on by stress a lot of the time. And what's the point? You're just going to be miserable.

"You just have to embrace the fact that this is one of your imperfections and that things could be so much worse."