Feb. 26, 2019, 6:13 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

A viewer recently posted a message on our Facebook page with a sincere message of thanks, claiming a recent TODAY segment on recognizing the symptoms of heart attacks helped save her husband’s life.

"The Today Show saved my husband's life,” wrote Joan Thresher, of Muncie, Indiana.

“On Thursday, Feb 7, there was a discussion about mens health & symptoms of heart attack that weren't typical. When Gary, who is 77 & has a part time job at the County Building, went to work he started feeling pressure & a little clammy. He remembered the show & ask if someone would call 911."

"He was in the ER when his heart stopped. He was revived & had double bypass open heart surgery the next morning. He is recovering nicely. I can't thank you enough. He might have tried to drive home, but because of your discussion he got the help he needed. Keep up the good work."

Joan's husband Gary did exactly the right thing by calling 911.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of men and women in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, someone in the U.S. has a heart attack every 43 seconds. It happens when part of the heart muscle doesn't receive enough blood flow and the longer it takes to get treatment, the greater the damage to the heart muscle.

Potential heart attack symptom can be subtle. Here are five signs you should never ignore:

Being aware of these symptoms could save your life. Courtesy of the American Heart Association

The most common symptoms for for men and women are chest discomfort, pain, pressure and burning. The pain could be sharp, dull or a feeling that an elephant is sitting on your chest.