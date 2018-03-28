Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

A young woman who thought her digestive symptoms were food poisoning is sharing her story in the hopes that others may learn from her mistake.

Diana Zepeda, 34, started experiencing what seemed like random diarrhea two years ago, but chalked it up to her diet and stress. She worked long hours and often ate from food trucks and delivery.

“I thought to myself — ‘I guess I shouldn’t eat sushi that was sitting in someone’s car for 40 minutes,’” Zepeda, who lives in Washington, D.C., told TODAY.

But the symptoms didn't go away. By January 2017, she noticed blood in her stool and the diarrhea was happening every other day. Still, she blamed her lifestyle. Finally, when the symptoms became unmanageable, Zepeda went to gastroenterologist Dr. Jessica Korman.

Korman, who is with Capital Digestive Care in Washington, ran blood tests and tested Zepeda’s stool. Tests revealed she had E. coli and Korman prescribed antibiotics for five days. The prescription didn't help.

“My symptoms didn’t get better — they got worse,” she said.

After more tests, her doctor scheduled a colonoscopy. The real problems began when Zepeda was prepping for the procedure. “I became nauseous and had severe abdominal cramps and nothing came out,” she said. “I couldn’t stop vomiting.”

Diana Zepeda, her husband Alexander Sweeney (right) and a friend dressed up for Diana's last week of chemotherapy. Courtesy Diana Zepeda

Because the prep didn’t work Zepeda was given a sigmoidoscopy, a partial colonoscopy. There was a tumor blocking her colon. A biopsy revealed the shocking diagnosis: Zepeda had stage 4 colon cancer.

“I was definitely in disbelief,” she told TODAY. “I don’t have a family history."

Early onset colon cancer is increasing

Zepeda is part of a growing trend that has been concerning experts — the increase of people developing colon cancer under 50. People under 50 are four times more likely to be diagnosed with colon cancer than they were in 1990.

“It is unbelievable,” said Michael Sapienza, chief executive officer of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “We don’t know why this is happening.”

And that’s worrying doctors.