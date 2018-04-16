Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Women are more likely than men to die within a year after a heart attack. Despite that, women still aren’t getting the same care as men upon leaving the hospital after an attack, a new study finds.

After checking prescription data on 88,000 Americans, researchers found 56 percent of the men had picked up intensive, or high dose, statin therapy compared to 47 percent of the women. The rest received low doses of statins. The high dose is what is recommended for both men and women who’ve had a heart attack in the latest set of guidelines, which were issued in 2013.

“Our study shows that women continue to be less likely than men to fill a prescription for high-intensity statins,” said the study’s lead author, Dr. Sanne Peters, a research fellow in epidemiology at The George Institute for Global Health at the University of Oxford. “The underutilization of high-intensity statins in women can be expected to result in a substantial additional number of preventable [heart attacks and strokes].”