Is there a 'second wave' of the flu coming? What you need to know

It’s common to see a second wave of flu in late winter or early spring in the U.S., but that’s not exactly what’s happening now, government experts said.

“I think ‘wave’ is a bit strong — mainly because it makes people think we’ll see a surge or large peak of cases like we saw in January and February,” CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund told NBC News.

The overall flu activity continues to decrease, but influenza B viruses have been more frequently reported in recent weeks, while the proportion of influenza A viruses has declined, Nordlund added.

Infections caused by influenza B can be just as severe as illness associated with influenza A, but influenza B is usually worse for younger children, she noted. It’s not clear why that’s the case.

This year’s vaccine protected 42 percent of people against getting influenza B illness bad enough to go to the doctor.

People who have already been sick with influenza A are still susceptible to picking up the B strain. That's because when you beat one strain of flu, your body will build antibodies to fight it, but they’re useless against different strains of flu.