Eighty days is an odd amount of time. It's not quite three months, it's not an even number of weeks. Yet according to 80-Day Obsession trainer Autumn Calabrese, it's the exact amount of time a person needs to create a healthy foundation for fitness — and then be challenged to the extreme. In fact, after 80 days, this foundation might even become an "obsession."

By now, you've probably seen people posting about it on social media. Or maybe you heard Kathie Lee and Hoda ask viewers if they'd be game to try it. Here's the gist: It's an 80-day diet and fitness program from Beachbody, created by Calabrese, 37, a health coach and trainer.

"We filmed the program in real time. We filmed a workout every day for 80 days," the Los Angeles resident explained.

To date, over 200,000 have started the 80-day challenge. Here's everything you need to know.

It's not for beginners.

The website states that you should have a base level of fitness before attempting this program, and that the workouts are designed for an intermediate-to-advanced audience. Though Calabrese stresses that beginners shouldn't count themselves out.

"If you have been physically active with exercise, over the last two months or more, you'll be OK (with the workouts)," she explained. "Quite a few people who have 100 pounds to lose have done the program and had amazing success."

Every workout has low-impact modifications, and users shouldn't feel badly if they need to hit pause every so often.

The 80 Day Obsession workouts are no joke! Beachbody

What are the workouts actually like?

These are high-intensity workouts designed to take your fitness to the next level, so you can expect to sweat and feel challenged. They range in length from 30-60 minutes, with most averaging 45-60 minutes. While on the program, you'll work out 6 days a week, with one rest day. Each day has a theme: leg, butt, total body core, cardio core, AAA (arms, abs and a**) and cardio flow. There are three phases of workouts and they become increasingly more difficult.

You'll need equipment like weights (ranging from light to heavy, depending on your level), resistance loops and "strength slides."

"They're designed to be intense, you have to be uncomfortable to make progress," Calabrese said. "Expect a variety of things, expect that your heart will be pumping, your muscles will be burning, and you'll be sweating and laughing, too."

There is a nutritional side to the program too.

Calabrese advises people on the 80 Day Obsession plan to follow a "Timed-Nutrition" approach to eating.

The 80 Day Obsession explains the nutritional plan as: "Simply eating the right macronutrients (proteins, carbs and fats) at the right times to help fuel your workouts, build muscle and recover from workouts while maintaining your metabolism and energy levels."

Instead of counting calories, the plan focuses on consuming the right nutrients at the right time. Participants will eat smaller meals every 2 to 3 hours.

"You won't go for long stretches where you get super hungry because that's when you tend to binge and usually wind up eating junk food," Calabrese said. "We're fueling your body to be a well-oiled machine that functions at optimum levels."

That means no alcoholic beverages for the first 6 weeks. Though after that beginning period, there are "reseed" days where you can up your sugar and carb count to replenish your muscles. Note: These are not cheat days!

"It seems complicated at first, but once you get started, all of this will become second nature," Calabrese stressed. " ... And most people want to start over when it's done!"