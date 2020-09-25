Will the WFH life last forever?

As the coronavirus epidemic rages on in the U.S., offices are about as empty as their water coolers on a Friday afternoon. For more than half a year now, millions of people who have managed to hold onto their jobs have retreated to their homes, where they’ve turned their kitchen tables into makeshift desks.

As unpredictable, stressful and uncharted as 2020 has been, working from home has been a surprisingly welcome relief for those fortunate enough to remain employed and fortunate enough to do their jobs remotely.

Gone is the harried commute, while traditional office attire has been exchanged for sweatpants. That pile of dishes in the sink you never get around to washing? It’s been wiped out during a short break away from the computer before hopping onto a Zoom call. People suddenly have time in their day.

“I save 90 minutes a day, or almost five hours a week,” Austin, Texas-based civil engineer Mike Greenberg, 42, who has been working from home since the end of February, told TODAY in an email about his commute.

“If you consider that a 'self-care' routine takes an hour (exercise, healthy breakfast, journaling, et cetera) that means replacing an hour in traffic with an hour looking after yourself. The time to incorporate these things has been incredible for me.”

Sarah Kennedy, 34, is a married mother of two boys, 8 and 13, who works as a paralegal in Des Moines, Iowa. Working from home, as she has done since mid-March, has given her a chance to stay connected with her own family.

“During the summer, it was great to be home with the kids. I got to enjoy extra flexibility,” she said. “We got to play out in the yard when I wasn’t on phone calls or working on spreadsheets. So, we got to experience a lot together over the summer, which was welcome.”

Finding the upside of working from home isn’t that much of a surprise.

“There are some benefits, particularly in terms of controlling your own time,” Wendy Wood, a professor of psychology and business at the University of Southern California and author of the book “Good Habits, Bad Habits: The Science of Making Positive Changes That Stick,” told TODAY.

“And people, yes, develop habits around these things, so that the new behavior starts to seem like they’re the norm and it’s hard to change back. Once people form habits, they tend to stick with them and it’s something that becomes familiar, something that seems right and normal. That makes it hard to change.”