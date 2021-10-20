Jessica Simpson is slowly getting back into her fitness routine — but she admits it's been tough.

The singer and fashion designer, 41, posted a photo of herself on a treadmill Tuesday on Instagram. In her caption, she vowed to stop "procrastinating" and start working out again, even if it means she must reward herself with a celebratory brownie.

"First day back at it and I’m already hurtin’ and feelin’ real dramatic about being sore. I have been craving this, but procrastinating," she wrote. "One work out and I am determined to not let myself down. Although I will be eating a brownie to give myself some points!"

Simpson included the hashtags #beastmode and #goMOMSgo.

The mom of three shares two daughters, Maxwell, 9, and Birdie Mae, 2, and a son, Ace, 8, with her husband, former NFL pro Eric Johnson.

In September 2019, just six months after giving birth to Birdie Mae, Simpson revealed she'd lost 100 pounds. In May 2020, Simpson's longtime trainer, Harley Pasternak, said the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer got into shape by eating healthfully and amping up her daily steps.

"It had to be more than just getting back from her baby weight, but how do I keep whatever I am doing now forever. That's why we are not a big fan of doing any extreme diet or radical forms of exercise," Pasternak told E! News at the time.

Simpson started by walking 6,000 steps per day, said Pasternak. With the trainer's help, she gradually increased her steps to at least 14,000 per day.

She also ate three healthy, protein-packed meals a day while allowing herself two snacks, such as almonds, said Pasternak. Instead of cheat days, Simpson was allowed several cheat meals throughout the week, so she never felt deprived of her favorite foods.

"You don't have to have all of your indulges in one day. It tends to be a little extreme if you do that," said Pasternak.

While Simpson still looks fabulously fit more than two years after her weight loss, she revealed during an April 2021 chat with TODAY's Hoda Kotb that she never weighs herself — in fact, she doesn't even own a scale.

"I have no idea how much I weigh. Like, I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don't, I have another size. I have every size," she said, laughing.