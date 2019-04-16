Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 16, 2019, 2:16 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager have some pep in their step!

The duo fulfilled a New Year's resolution they made back in January as part of the anchors' Get Fit TODAY challenge when they performed a cardio dance routine on the plaza Tuesday.

Jenna and Savannah showed off some fancy footwork! Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Experts at Men's Health and Women's Health created the training plans for the anchors, who were paired up while trying to reach their fitness goals, whether by cycling, planking or dancing.

Celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson, who choreographed the dance for Savannah and Jenna, gushed about how her students did.

A job well done! Nathan Congleton/TODAY

"What I love about them is they came in truly wanting to challenge themselves, like really not believing if they could do it, but they had belief in themselves and positivity and such a good atittude," Anderson said before the dancing duo unleashed their routine. "And they did it, I can't wait for you to see."

And see it we did. Savannah, who used to be an aerobics instructor back in the '90s, and Jenna crushed their performance on a chilly plaza. Decked out in charcoal black pants and black tops with their respective initials on them, the pair was all smiles and focused on nailing the routine while a live audience cheered them on.

About a minute into their dance, a flash mob joined them for remainder of the dance!

"You killed it, ladies!" Willie Geist said as they wrapped up the segment.