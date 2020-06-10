Download the TODAY app for the latest news

Washington, D.C., National Guardsmen test positive for COVID-19

After mobilizing to assist in response to protests over the death of George Floyd, members of the D.C. National Guard tested positive for COVID-19.
Image: Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide
National Guard members deploy near the White House as peaceful protests are scheduled against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 6, 2020 in Washington.Drew Angerer / Getty Images

By Courtney Kube

The D.C. National Guard says that some of its members have tested positive for COVID-19 since it was mobilized to respond to the protests over George Floyd’s death in Washington, but would not disclose how many had tested positive because of what a Guard official called "operational security."

As of June 1, the entire D.C. National Guard, which has 3,400 members, had been activated to assist in the response to protests. Members of the National Guard from other states were brought into the capital as well, including South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Utah and Indiana.

"National Guard personnel are social distancing and use of PPE measures remained in place where practical throughout the entire National Guard support to assist local and federal law enforcement responding to the civil unrest in the District of Columbia," the branch said in a statement. "All Guardsmen who are suspected to be at high risk of infection or have tested positive for COVID-19 during demobilization will not be released ... until risk of infection or illness has passed."

Courtney Kube is a correspondent covering national security and the military for the NBC News Investigative Unit.