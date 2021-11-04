'The Wanted' singer Tom Parker shares update on brain tumor

"The Wanted" singer Tom Parker said he is "over the moon" after he found out his brain tumor is stable and "under control."

Parker, 33, has been keeping fans updated on his health ever since he shared in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumor. At the time, Parker said his tumor was inoperable and his prognosis was likely terminal.

What a difference a year can make. In a joyful Instagram post, the father of two shared a family photo and a hopeful update about his health.

"I'm sat here with tears in my eyes as i tell you. We’ve got my brain tumour under control. We had the results from my latest scan…and I’m delighted to say it is STABLE," Parker wrote.

While that doesn't mean Parker is cancer-free, it is a positive sign. He described hearing the news as "such a mix of emotions."

"We couldn’t ask for any more really at this point; a year or so in to this journey. Honestly over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight," he wrote. "Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+ months."

He signed the post with "love" from him, his wife Kelsey and their children Aurelia and Bo.

Parker revealed his diagnosis in a heartbreaking post last year when his wife was pregnant with Bo. While Parker was emotional about his diagnosis, he kept an upbeat attitude.

"We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way," he wrote. "We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this."