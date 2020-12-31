The Wanted's Tom Parker shares update 2 months after revealing brain tumor diagnosis

The Wanted singer Tom Parker has shared an update about his health going into the new year, more than two months after he revealed he has an inoperable brain tumor.

Parker, 32, shared a photo of himself on Thursday wearing a hoodie and baseball cap as he lounged on a couch. The British musician revealed in October he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, a cancer from which the average patient lives less than two years.

"Hey, I may not be a 100% yet but I’m out here doing it..getting there day by day," he wrote in the New Year's Eve update. "Overwhelmed by all your love and support. So thank you all for that. Hope you all had a lovely Xmas and get to at least celebrate NYE in some capacity."

Last week, Parker reflected in an Instagram post on his devastating diagnosis.

"REALITY: Two days after this picture was taken, I was told I had a stage 4 brain tumour. It turned my world upside down. I don’t really remember them earlier days of when I was told. I was living in such a haze," he wrote. "But I’ve come a long way even in such a short space of time."

In the months since he shared his diagnosis, Parker said he has been surrounded by overwhelming support from friends and family, who have helped with chores around the house and looked after Parker's two kids, an 1-year-old and a newborn.

He also gave a special shoutout to his wife, actor Kelsey Hardwick, who he said is "the true warrior here."

"I promise to keep you updated with how things are progressing over the next few months," he added. "And here’s hoping for a fantastic 2021."