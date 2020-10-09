Want to train like an Olympian? Here's your shot! TODAY teamed up with Olympians Ashleigh Johnson, Meghan Musnicki and Adam Rippon to create an Olympic workout you can do in the comfort of your home.

Watch the video above to join in on the fun! For more detailed instructions of the exercises, read below.

Leg workout

Olympic gold medalist water polo goalie Ashleigh Johnson put together this lower body routine that is sure to challenge you. This workout focuses on building strength and activating your leg muscles, mixed with cardio to get your heart rate up. Have fun with this workout and modify as you need it!

Hip circuit:

Start on the ground in a tabletop position, with knees under your hips and arms planted to the ground under your shoulders. Keeping your knee bent, raise it up and out to the side. Continue for 30 seconds, then switch to the other leg. Hip circle: Starting in the same position, move your knee in a circle motion for 30 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

Start by lying on your side, with legs stacked on top of one another. Raise one leg into the air, then lower down. Continue this motion for 30 seconds, then repeat on the other side. Donkey kick: Return to table top position, keeping your back straight. Keeping your knee bent, raise your foot toward the ceiling then lower back down to the floor. Repeat this motion for 30 seconds, then repeat on the other side.

Cardio and leg circuit:

Standing with feet hip width apart, lower down into a squat position keeping knees pointed forward. Then jump up. Repeat for 40 seconds. If the jump is too much, just perform squats. Jump switch lunge: Step your right leg forward and lower to the ground, keeping your left knee hovering over the ground. Jump up, switching legs in the air, landing on the alternate leg. Repeat for 40 seconds. If the jump is too much, just perform alternating lunges.

Arm workout

Meghan Musnicki has won two Olympic gold medals for rowing, so when it comes to arm workouts, she knows her stuff. This circuit doesn't require any equipment and can be done anywhere. These three moves are designed to target your upper body and strengthen every inch of of your arms.

Lower to the ground and flip onto your stomach. Raise your arms and legs off of the ground at the same time and hold. Pushup: Flip back onto your stomach and raise your body into a plank position, keep your arms in line with your shoulders and about shoulder width apart. Lower down to the ground, bending your arms at the elbow.

To finish with an ab circuit, check out Adam Rippon's 10-minute core crusher!