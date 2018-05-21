Want to join Kathie Lee and Hoda's '80-Day Obsession' challenge? Enter here!

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Looking to drop a few pounds before summer hits? TODAY is here to help!

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb are launching the "80-Day Obsession" challenge with the workout program "80-Day Obsession," and they're looking for viewers to participate over the next 80 days! We'll set you up with the whole program and you will be coached by trainer and creator Autumn Calabrese. If you're interested in joining, fill out the information below and submit two full-body shots (smart phone quality is just fine). A producer will be in touch if you are selected!