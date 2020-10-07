Fruit sold at Walmart recalled for possible listeria contamination

Containers of fruit sold at Walmart locations in nine states are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.

Country Fresh said in an announcement on the Food and Drug Administration website that it has extended a voluntary recall from Oct. 2 to include containers of "Freshness Guaranteed" fruit that includes sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples and cantaloupes sold at Walmart.

"The recall is a precautionary measure due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes detected on equipment used in an area near where these products are packed," the company announced. "FDA discovered these findings during a recent inspection."

The affected items are sold in clam shell containers and were sent to stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

Country Fresh said it has not received any reports of illness and Walmart stores are immediately removing the product from store shelves and inventories. Consumers are urged to discard any affected packages immediately.

Listeria infection can cause fever, muscle aches, headaches, nausea, diarrhea, loss of balance and other symptoms about one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those at a higher risk from listeria infection include the elderly, people with weakened immune systems or chronic diseases, pregnant women and newborns.

The recall is the latest involving potential listeria contamination in products sold at a major retailer. Wegmans recalled certain types of lemons and oranges in August that were sold at stores in six states.

In March, four people died and more than 30 were sickened in a listeria outbreak across 17 states that was linked to enoki mushrooms sold by California-based Sun Hong Foods.

Contaminated fruit was also recalled in August when retailers like Aldi, Kroger, Target, Walmart and Wegmans recalled assorted peaches due to possible salmonella contamination.