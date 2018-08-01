Vitamin pills and supplements aren't helping most people, doctors say

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

There's more evidence the vitamin pills you think will do your body good aren't actually doing very much to keep you healthy.

When researchers examined existing data on four popular supplements — multivitamins, vitamin D, calcium and vitamin C — none showed "consistent benefit" for preventing cardiovascular disease, heart attack, stroke or premature death, according to a study published this week in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Taking those pills does no harm, but offers no apparent advantage either, said Dr. David Jenkins, the study's lead author and a professor of nutritional sciences and medicine at the University of Toronto.

"We were surprised to find so few positive effects of the most common supplements that people consume," Jenkins said in a statement. "In the absence of significant positive data... it's most beneficial to rely on a healthy diet to get your fill of vitamins and minerals."

Some supplements did stand out: Folic acid alone and B-vitamins with folic acid may reduce stroke, the analysis found. But niacin and antioxidants were associated with a higher risk of death.

The latest research comes after a Viewpoint article, published in JAMA in February, noted that more than half of Americans, or 52 percent, report using at least one dietary supplement, even though supplements aren’t a substitute for a healthy diet and provide little if any benefit for healthy adults.

The commentary aimed to separate facts from fiction, said Dr. JoAnn E. Manson, the lead author, chief of preventive medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.