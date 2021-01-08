Sunny Hostin reveals in-laws died of COVID-19 within days of each other

On Friday's episode of "The View," co-host Sunny Hostin got emotional when revealing that her husband's parents died of COVID-19 over the holidays.

The 52-year-old television personality and former prosecutor began by saying that despite her choice to live a public life as a TV host and journalist, her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, is "intensely private.

“But after speaking with him, he felt that from a public health standpoint that it was very important for me to share that we are deeply saddened that Manny lost both of his parents over the holidays," she shared. "He lost his father on Dec. 28 and he lost his mother on New Year’s Day, both to COVID."

Our @Sunny Hostin reveals both of her in-laws have passed away due to complications from COVID-19: “We are in deep grief.”



“COVID is very, very serious—it is not a joke, it is not a hoax... I beg of you, social distance, wear your mask, wash your hands.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/NSAj7FzJZf — The View (@TheView) January 8, 2021

A graphic shown during the segment says that his mother, Dr. Maria Jesus, was 79. His dad, Dr. A. Emmanuel, was 83 years old. "And they were both physicians and they were both very careful," she explained. "They didn’t celebrate Thanksgiving with us because we all decided that it wasn’t safe. And after a lot of contact tracing, we still don’t know how they contracted this virus and this disease."

Hostin thanked the essential workers in the NorthWell Health hospital system for everything they tried to do to save her in-laws. “We want to thank the doctors and nurses that gave them such incredible care," she said. "They’re doing God’s work letting us Facetime with Manny’s parents while they were passing away. Despite all of that, they didn’t make it. And COVID is very, very serious. It is not a joke, it is not a hoax.”

The "I Am These Truths" author continued her monologue by thanking her fellow co-hosts on “The View” for their support during such a trying time, naming each one of them for the specific contributions they gave.

“I want to also thank my ‘View’ family and my ABC family," she said. "Whoopi, for sending so much food for several weeks. Ana, for calling us and giving us all of the information that you gained when Al was battling this virus. Meghan, for distracting me with all of the pop culture news and sending us bourbon, Manny says the best condolence gift he’s gotten so far. Joy, for your calls with your humor. You guys really wrapped your love around us and we’re so very thankful."

She concluded her statement with an impassioned plea for people out there to take the virus seriously, and to get vaccinated when they have the opportunity to do so.

“COVID is devastating, and while my kids and Manny’s siblings, Helen and Carlos, we are in deep grief, we want everybody to know that you may think you’re healthy and that you won’t be impacted, but you could be an asymptomatic carrier," she reminded. "You could put someone you love at risk. So please, I beg of you, social distance, wear your mask, wash your hands, and if you get the opportunity to take this vaccine, take it.”