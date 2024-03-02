Why Victoria Beckham is attending fashion week on crutches

Victoria Beckham is attending Paris Fashion Week with an unexpected set of accessories that users online say stylishly accentuate her recent foot injury.

On March 1, photographs from one of the biggest weeks in fashion showed the 49-year-old stepping out in crutches. The Spice Girl and fashion designer is currently in the French capital to debut the autumn/winter 2024 collection of her eponymous clothing line. Online videos and photos of Beckham during her time in Paris show her making her way around town with the help of crutches.

Victoria Beckham on March 1, 2024, in Paris. Marc Piasecki / GC Images

In line with her keen eye for fashion, departed from the conventional medical-grade aluminum walking aids. Instead, Beckham has been spotted in Paris sporting a sleek, modish set of black crutches.

According to People, the designer’s husband, David Beckham, shared in an Instagram post that Beckham broke her foot on Valentine’s Day while at the gym.

“Apparently, my wife’s little accident in the gym was a clean break,” David wrote in the post per People.

Victoria Beckham on Feb. 26, 2024, in Paris. Marc Piasecki / GC Images

Even with a broken foot, fans of Beckham agree that her sense of style remains intact.

On Instagram, users commented on a video shared by Vogue magazine of the designer as she appeared on the catwalk towards the end of her show. “I love her!” one user commented. “So sophisticated, even with a broken leg!!”

“I swear if she has heels on in crutches, another wrote. “The ultimate posh girly.”

“The crutches add spice,” a user on X added.

All in all, Beckham isn’t one to be held back from putting her best foot forward. In a video capturing her final walk down the runway, the designer smiled as she made her way to her husband to give him a kiss, while attendees cheered her on.