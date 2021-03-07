This vaccine site asks people why they got the shot. The answers have 1 clear theme

If you're itching to get the COVID-19 vaccine or if you've already done so, you may feel like the reasons behind your decision are countless, from protecting yourself against severe illness to helping contribute to herd immunity.

Visitors to one vaccine site in Fayetteville, North Carolina, who filled out stickers with their reason for getting vaccinated perfectly capture the range of emotion that many have experienced with their first dose. Photos of the stickers show plenty of hopeful reasons — and some that you just have to laugh at for their honesty.

The Fayetteville, NC vaccine site got me crackin up (friend sent me this) pic.twitter.com/6TxTBjNCFT — Charlie Innis (@charlieinnis) March 6, 2021

"To be a better librarian!" one vaccine recipient wrote.

"To eat inside a Chili's," added another.

Several of the stickers included references to wives encouraging their partners to get the vaccine, as well.

"Because my wife told me to..." one person answered.

"My wife made me!!!" wrote another.

Rebecca Uliasz / Tyler Hall / Twitter

The stickers were shared on Twitter by a reporter for local paper The News & Observer, Charlie Innis, and taken by his roommates Rebecca Uliasz and Tyler Hall. The photos have since gone viral, with almost 120,000 likes and 13,000 retweets.

"The Chili's one cracked me up, hope they enjoy their ribs," one person replied on Twitter.

"They do say studies show married men live longer..." someone else joked.

At the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's last count, about 90.4 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the U.S. so far. Three vaccines — from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — have received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

President Joe Biden said earlier this month that there should be enough vaccine doses available for every adult in U.S. by the end of May, two months earlier than the administration's previous estimate, thank to an agreement in which pharmaceutical company Merck will assist Johnson & Johnson with its production, NBC News reported.