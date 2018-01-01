The world's smallest wearable device: UV Sense

The cosmetic company teamed up with Northwestern University professor John A. Rogers to create a small wearable device, called UV Sense, that can precisely measure a person's exposure to UV light from the sun. If you've gotten too much exposure, the app linked to the sensor will let you know.

UV Sense is so small that it could fit on a button. Northwestern Medicine

The app will alert you if you are putting yourself at risk for a sun burn. Northwestern Medicine

"The wearable is less than two millimeters thick, nine millimeters in diameter and designed to be worn for up to two weeks on the thumbnail," the press release noted. It's also been described as "light as a raindrop, and smaller than an M&M."

How does it work?

The device is powered by the user's phone, and activated by UVA and UVB rays. It's waterproof and can be attached to almost any part of the body or clothing. Users can monitor their exposure by using the app, which would warn them when to be mindful of UV exposure.

"It's so small it can be placed anywhere on the body," Dr. Steve Xu, a dermatologist at Northwestern Medicine, told NBC News. "We like the nail because it's such a great place to stick things — the nail never gets irritated, it's right on the hand." Xu also noted the sensor can be hidden as a button or added to jewelry.