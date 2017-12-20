Joy Bauer's budget-friendly grocery list and meal plan to hep you lose 10 pounds

Health & Wellness

Looking to lose weight but don't have a lot of time to plan out meals? We've got you covered! I've created a simple 30-item shopping list you can take to the store that will give you everything you need to make easy, healthy meals and snacks each day for a week.

And the best part is, while there are seven days' worth of meals below, you can also mix, match and repeat these recipes to last a whole month — or more! And this budget-friendly grocery list is easy on your wallet, too! (You'll need a few simple pantry staples, like olive oil, salt and vinegar, so double check the list below to make sure you have the basics before getting started.)

SHOPPING LIST:

VEGETABLES

  • Broccoli (2 heads or frozen bags)
  • Carrots (2 bags)
  • Dark leafy greens, including lettuce (3 large bags)
  • Onions, yellow (4)
  • Peppers, bell (5)
  • Spinach (10oz pack frozen, chopped)
  • Tomatoes (3)

STARCHY VEGETABLES

  • Beans, any preferred variety (2 cans)
  • Potatoes, sweet and white (3 white, 3 sweet)

FRUIT

  • Apples (4)
  • Bananas (4)
  • Berries, any variety (2 frozen bags)
  • Oranges (3)
  • Grapefruit (3)

PROTEINS

  • Chicken breasts, skinless (1 package / 4 half breasts)
  • Eggs and/or egg substitutes (one dozen or container)
  • Pork tenderloin (6 oz)
  • Turkey, ground (2.5 pounds, at least 90% lean)
  • Turkey, sliced (1/2 pound)
  • Salmon, wild (1 can/pouch and 1 fillet)
  • Shrimp (12-16oz frozen bag)
  • Tuna (6 oz can light, packed in water)
  • Nuts, seeds and nut butters, any preferred variety (one jar nut butter, one package nuts/seeds)
  • Lentils (one bag)

DAIRY

  • Cheese, reduced-fat (1 package shredded, any flavor)
  • Milk (1 container skim, 1% low-fat, soymilk, or unsweetened almond)
  • Greek yogurt, fat-free or low-fat (5 single containers)

WHOLE GRAINS

  • Bread, whole grain (1 loaf, regular or reduced calorie)
  • Cereals, whole grain (1 box)
  • Waffles, whole grain (1 box)

The recipes in this 7-day slimdown plan also include these mainstay condiments — please check your pantry and make sure you have these on hand!

CONDIMENTS/PANTRY

  • Garlic
  • Lemon
  • Dijon mustard
  • Marinara sauce
  • Salad dressing, low calorie
  • Salsa
  • Ketchup
  • Olive oil
  • Vinegar

7-day slimdown meal plan:

Breakfasts:

1. Greek yogurt with fruit

2. Berry protein smoothie

3. Whole grain cereal with milk and fruit: Enjoy 150 calories of whole grain cereal, 1 cup milk (skim, soy, or unsweetened almond milk) and one of the following fruit options; 1/2 banana, 1 orange, 1/2 grapefruit or 1/2 cup berries.

4. 2-minute salsa scramble sandwich

5. Greek Yogurt with Nuts and Fruit

6. PBJ & Fruit Waffles

7. Spinach-cheese-egg scramble

Lunch:

1. Kitchen sink salad

2. Open-faced turkey sandwich

3. Open-faced tuna melt

4. Open-faced PB-banana sandwich: Enjoy with crunchy carrots or bell pepper sticks on the side.

5. Lentil-bean salad

6. Loaded baked potato

7. Salmon salad Dijonnaise: Enjoy over leafy greens with 1 slice of whole-grain toast and 1 orange or ½ grapefruit.

Dinner: 1. Turkey-spinach burger: Enjoy 1 burger without the bun. Serve with a baked sweet potato and mixed green salad with 2 tablespoons low-calorie dressing (or 1 teaspoon olive oil and unlimited vinegar).

2. Lemon-Garlic Shrimp: Enjoy with 2 cups sautéed leafy greens and ½ baked sweet potato.

3. Chicken paillard pizza with veggies and salad: Enjoy 1 serving of pizza with a side salad topped with 2 tablespoons low-calorie dressing (or 1 teaspoon olive oil and unlimited vinegar).

4. Baked fish with steamed broccoli and baked potato: Enjoy 5 ounces grilled, roasted or baked fish with unlimited steamed broccoli and baked potato topped with 2 tablespoons lowfat Greek yogurt.

5. Fiesta omelet with baked sweet potato: Enjoy with a plain baked sweet potato on the side.

6. Mini turkey meatloaves: Enjoy 2 mini meatloaves with a salad topped with 2 tablespoons low-calorie dressing (or 1 teaspoon olive oil and unlimited vinegar).

7. Pork tenderloin, baked potato and carrots: Enjoy 6 ounces of roast pork tenderloin with cooked carrots and a baked potato.

Snacks:

1. Apple with 1 level tablespoon nut butter

2. Orange + 15 nuts

3. Apple + 15 nuts

4. Lettuce-pepper-turkey roll-ups (1/4 pound sliced turkey wrapped around lettuce and bell pepper sticks)

5. Banana + skim latte (skip sugar)

6. Low-fat Greek yogurt: And 1 tablespoon nuts (or 2 tablespoons whole-grain cereal)

