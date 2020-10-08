Try this restorative 30-minute yoga class with Jessamyn Stanley

This class is meant for practitioners of all levels and body types. Leave all preconceived notions at the door and wear your humility on your sleeve. If you can find a smile, breathe and laugh at yourself, this is the practice for you. Where you are is exactly where you need to be. Fall over, fart, curse, get up or stay down. You are the yoga you need.
Warm up
- Corpse pose: Lay flat on your back with your arms by your side.
- Reclined twists: Bend and raise your knees off of the floor, then lower them to one side of your body. Repeat on the other side.
- Happy baby pose: Bring your legs up off of the ground, bend your knees and grab your toes with your hands.
- Table top: Flip over and place your hands on the ground in line with your shoulders. Bend knees so they rest under your hips, keep your back flat.
- Cat pose + cow pose: From table top, tighten your abs and arch your back. Then, release your back as you stretch and lower your ab muscles toward the ground.
- Standing forward fold: Come back to standing position and while keeping your feet flat on the ground, bend and lower your upper body toward your feet.
- Standing forward fold twist: From a standing forward fold, lower one hand to the ground and raise your opposite hand toward the sky, twisting at the waist and gazing upward. Repeat on the other side.
- Mountain pose: With feet flat on the ground, keep your body in a straight line and rock back and forth or side to side.
Flow
Start in mountain pose, as outlined above. Then follow this sun salutation A, repeating this flow below one to two times:
After you've completed the sun salutations, continue through this sequence:
Cooldown
- Seated forward bend: Sitting down, bring your legs together in front of you and bend forward, lowering your body as you reach toward your toes.
- Seated wide-legged straddle: Stretch your legs out to your sides and bend forward, lowering your body toward the ground.
- Easy pose and meditation: When you're ready, pull your legs in and cross them in a seated position, and relax.