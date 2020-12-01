Former 'Bachelorette' Trista Sutter says husband is struggling with mystery illness

Former "Bachelorette" star Trista Sutter is asking for prayers for her husband as he continues to be affected by an undiagnosed illness.

Sutter, 48, shared on Instagram Sunday that her husband, former NFL player Ryan Sutter, 46, has been "struggling for months" to get answers to what has been ailing him.

Original "Bachelorette" Trista Sutter says her husband of 17 years is suffering from a mystery illness. ryansutter / Instagram

"This week is usually one of my favorites. Creating memories with family, honoring traditions, filling our bellies with the tastiest of treats, and recognizing our blessings. I wrote a book on gratitude after all. It’s for that reason, though, that I haven’t posted," she wrote.

"I know I should be thankful, but I don’t want to be fake. And, I’m struggling. This guy...my rock, my best friend, my hero, my love...is struggling. Not everyday, and not to the point that he can’t work or cook or exercise or be with family, but enough. We’ve been struggling for months. Struggling to get answers. And this week, we got an answer that would normally be the best answer of all good answers."

Trista, who married Ryan in 2003 after they fell in love during the inaugural season of "The Bachelorette," is thankful that one illness has been ruled out.

"We found out that Ryan doesn’t have cancer," she wrote. "A HUGE relief...without a doubt, especially after fighting to find a doctor to take symptoms that lined up with lymphoma seriously and advocating for the scans to rule it out. But part of us was wanting a diagnosis. Wanting to be able to fight for him to be cured instead of fighting for an answer. How messed up is that? Don’t worry, I know. It’s messed up. But, that’s where we are. In a holding pattern of not knowing. And believe me...I know it could be worse, so for that, I am thankful."

The couple, who have two children, son Maxwell, 13, and daughter Blakesley, 11, are now just hoping for some type of clarity on Ryan's illness.

"But if I’m not posting or answering emails or emotional or disconnected, please remember that everyone is struggling in some way, behind closed doors," she wrote. "We are young-ish and blessed, but not immune. We lived a fairy tale on TV and have a great life for all intents and purposes, but answers would be nice. So, I’m going to keep praying for answers and am hopeful that if you are the praying type, that you’ll think of Ryan when the time comes to send up a message."

Ryan Sutter also posted on Instagram Sunday, sharing a picture of him and Trista looking out at a beautiful canyon scene.

"All we need is love.....#thankyou 😘❤️" he wrote.

The two have faced medical setbacks together before, as Trista said in 2017 that she suffered a seizure during a family vacation in Europe.

“I vow to try my best to live this life to the fullest,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “To listen, be kind ... To be a better version of myself as a wife, mother, sister, cousin, niece, aunt, neighbor, daughter, and friend."