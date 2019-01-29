Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 25, 2019, 9:40 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 29, 2019, 1:51 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Marguerite Ward

Most people know Shaun Blokker as Shaun T, the man who brought the world the popular Beachbody and Insanity fitness programs.

Well, he’s back again with a new workout to help you get in shape called Transform :20. Each workout is just 20 minutes, as the name suggests... But don’t let the short duration fool you — each session packs a serious punch!

The workouts use a step, but it's nothing like aerobics class.

What is Transform :20?

The six-week plan is a new take on the step workout.

“I wanted to bring the step workout back with more of a new age flair, but also make it friendly to beginners,” he told TODAY.

It involves basic step jumping but adds a lot more, including moves that target your arms, abs and glutes. Since the workout was released in December, more than 150,000 people have signed up for the program, according to Shaun T.

“Step aerobics was the very first class I took more than 20 years ago when I first started trying to exercise, so it’s always been a foundation and a staple of my fitness. I just feel like the step is underused and underrated,” the instructor wrote in a blog post.

There are three parts to the program.

“The first chapter is the commit phase. Most people start to quit exercising within the first few weeks, like they do with their New Year’s resolutions. So I’m motivating you on how to stay committed,” Shaun T told TODAY.

The second part is called the “climb” chapter where he tells participants that “(a healthy lifestyle) is not just about exercise or food, it’s about being mentally strong.”

The last part is called the “conquer phase,” where participants complete the program and are set up to continue living well. This phase includes encouragements to track your progress in a journal and a nutrition guide.

Shaun T said he designed the workout to prioritize non-scale victories. Instead of focusing on weight loss or providing you with a specific meal plan, his plan gives daily workouts and nutrition guidelines, so people can make their own preferences and restrictions.

“It’s also about mental fitness, so you can sustain your results,” he said.

How much does it cost?

With the step included, the Transform :20 base pack comes out to just under $215 with a limited-time promotion going on right now. The payment includes a 12-month subscription to all of the workouts Shaun T has created in the Beachbody program.

Without the step, the basic challenge pack costs $160 with the limited-time promotion. There are other options available, which you can read more about on the website.

It’s challenging, but there are modifications.

“If exercise is tough for you, that’s because you’re actually taking the energy to tackle something that’s hard,” the fitness expert told TODAY.

“You are the one who creates the energy,” he added.

While the workout does look intense, Shaun T explained there are modifications, including an instructor who doesn’t use the step machine at all, that make the workout more accessible.

“I’ve been there, I was 50 pounds overweight. I was not confident to walk into the workout room or a group exercise room. But I realized just by taking the first step, I’d become stronger,” Shaun T said.

Naturally, he hopes you do too.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct the number of people who have signed up for the program as well as the cost of one of the programs.