Trader Joe's, Walmart vegetables recalled for possible listeria

Various vegetable products packaged by Mann Packing of Salinas, California are being voluntarily recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The "minimally processed" vegetables are sold throughout the United States and Canada, including at Walmart and Trader Joe's.

Mann Packing is issuing the recall out of an abundance of caution after a single positive result was found on one of the products during random sampling.

Manns The recalled packages have a "best if used by" dates from October 11 to October 20 listed on the front of the packaging.

The recall affects numerous brands, such as Mann's, Archer Farms, Cross Valley, Signature and Walmart and Trader Joe's store brands.

Among the affected packages:

Walmart recalled products

Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz. bags; UPC code: 681131328852

Broccoli Florets, 32 oz. bags; UPC code: 681131122344

Broccoli Florets, 12 oz bags; UPC code: 681131328845

Broccoli Slaw, 16 oz. bags; UPC code: 681131148207

Stir Fry Medley, 12 oz. bags; UPC code: 681131457460

Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz. bags; UPC code: 681131091381

Cauliflower 6/16 oz. bags; UPC code: 681131122320

Super Blend, 10 oz. bags; UPC code: 681131148368

Vegetable Medley, 2 lb. bags; UPC code: 681131457378

Vegetable Medley 9/12 oz.; UPC code: WM681131328791

Trader Joe's

Kohlrabi Salad Blend, 10 oz. bags; UPC code: 0058 6146

The list of recalled items from other stores includes: cuts of broccoli florets, broccoli cole slaw, cauliflower florets, vegetable medleys and salad products.

For a complete list of recalled products, go here

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada with "best if used by" dates from October 11 to October 20 listed on the front of the packaging.

Listeria outbreaks are common. The CDC estimates that Listeria puts 1,600 people into the hospital each year and kills 260 of them. Most at risk are people with weakened immune systems, such as the elderly, very young children and pregnant women. Listeria can cause miscarriages and it can infect newborns. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

There have been no reported illnesses.