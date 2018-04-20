Toxic shock syndrome risks: Are tampons or menstrual cups safer?

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Toxic shock syndrome is extremely rare, but it's one reason some women choose organic tampons and alternative methods like menstrual cups for their periods. However, a new study suggests that the type of tampon may not make any difference to the risk of menstrual-related toxic shock syndrome (TSS) — while menstrual cups, which are believed to be safer than tampons, may pose slightly more danger of the potentially fatal bacterial infection.

The new research, published Friday in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, was partly sparked by recent reports of TSS in women who had been using menstrual cups, according to Dr. Gerard Lina, the study's coauthor and professor of microbiology at the University Claude Bernard in Lyon, France.

Menstrual cups are made from soft flexible material and instead of absorbing blood like a tampon, they simply collect it.

“I would say that the menstrual cup is not protective and similar precautions of usage should be advised,” Lina said. That includes: hand washing; less than 6 hours of use; sterilization between uses; and avoiding use overnight when sleeping.

TSS occurs when the certain types of bacteria suddenly start to proliferate and spew out deadly toxins. Often the syndrome results from toxins produced by Staphylococcus aureus (staph) bacteria, but group A streptococcus (strep) bacteria can also be a cause.

The new study, which looked at 11 types of tampons and 4 types of menstrual cups, found that the kind of material — organic or regular cotton, rayon or blend — made no difference when it came to the growth rate of bacteria.

The illness first became widely known in 1980s, when super-absorbent tampons were blamed for hundreds of deaths. Attention eventually turned to the amount of time the tampon was in the body. Since then, cases have declined. TSS occurs in about 1 in 100,000 menstruating women, no matter what product is used. Model Lauren Wasser developed TSS in 2012 while on her period, eventually losing both legs to the excruciatingly painful infection.